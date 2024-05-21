Get help quickly

Firebase status

Visit the Firebase Status Dashboard for detailed Firebase service status information.

Ask the Firebase community

Stack Overflow

Example: "How do I cancel a file upload?"
StackOverflow is the best place to get help with using Firebase APIs in your code. Make sure you know how to ask a good question to help get a quick response.

Mailing List

Example: "Will this database structure work?"
Our Google Group is the best place to have a longer conversation with our team via email.

Slack

Example: "Is anyone using Firebase with PHP?"
The Firebase Slack is the best place to reach out to the Firebase community for a quick chat.

Can't find your issue?

