Get help quickly
What can we help
you with?
Firebase status
Ask the Firebase community
Example: "How do I cancel a file upload?"
StackOverflow is the best place to get help with using Firebase APIs in your code. Make sure you know how to ask a good question to help get a quick response.
Example: "Will this database structure work?"
Our Google Group is the best place to have a longer conversation with our team via email.
Example: "Is anyone using Firebase with PHP?"
The Firebase Slack is the best place to reach out to the Firebase community for a quick chat.