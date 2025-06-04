Stay organized with collections Save and categorize content based on your preferences.

As part of our mission to provide developers with a comprehensive suite of tools for building and publishing high-quality, full-stack apps, we're excited to announce that Project IDX is now part of Firebase Studio.

Firebase Studio is an agentic, cloud-based development environment that gives you powerful tools and AI agents directly in your browser. With Firebase Studio, you can prototype, build, test, publish, and iterate on full-stack AI apps from a single place.

Will my existing Project IDX workspaces and projects be affected?

No, your existing Project IDX workspaces and projects will open in Firebase Studio after accepting the Firebase Terms of Service and the Android SDK Terms and Conditions. After you accept these terms, you can access your existing projects and data in Firebase Studio.

You can continue to use Firebase Studio as you used Project IDX, integrated with the providers of your choice.

Can I use Firebase Studio without using other Firebase services?

Yes.

Why the change?

This rebranding reflects our commitment to deeply integrate Project IDX into the Firebase ecosystem. By bringing Project IDX into the Firebase ecosystem, we're streamlining the development experience and making it easier for you to take advantage of the full power of Gemini in Firebase.

What's new?

While the name has changed, the core features you love remain the same. You can still expect:

A cloud-based development environment accessible from any device.

AI coding assistance using Gemini models.

models. The ability to import existing repos and customize your workspace.

Support for popular frameworks and languages, including (but not limited to!) Go, Java, .NET, Python, Android, Flutter, and web (React, Angular, Vue.js, and more).

Built-in support for emulation, testing, and debugging.

Real-time collaboration features.

In addition to the rebranding, we're also introducing some exciting new features and improvements:

AI coding assistance: Gemini in IDX is now unified with Gemini in Firebase and enhanced to make it easier to select from different Gemini models best suited for your coding tasks.

in is now unified with Gemini in and enhanced to make it easier to select from different models best suited for your coding tasks. Multimodal prompting, including natural language, images, and drawing tools, including the App Prototyping agent to generate full-stack applications (initially Next.js apps).

to generate full-stack applications (initially Next.js apps). Enhanced Firebase integration: Deeper integration with Firebase services, like publishing web apps to Firebase App Hosting and creating AI flows or Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with Genkit .

and creating AI flows or Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with . Improved performance: Faster load and build times and improved overall performance.

More customization options: More ways to customize your development environment to suit your needs.

What does this mean for existing Project IDX users?

If you're an existing Project IDX user, you don't need to do anything. Your existing projects and data will be automatically migrated to Firebase Studio. You can continue to access your projects at https//studio.firebase.google.com/.

What if I encounter issues during the migration?

We've worked hard to make the transition smooth. However, if you encounter any problems, don't hesitate to reach out to the Firebase Support team or ask a question in the discussion forum.

Get started with Firebase Studio

Ready to experience Firebase Studio? Here's how to get started:

Open Firebase Studio . Sign in with your Google Account. Start building!

Next steps