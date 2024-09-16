Firebase Cloud Messaging plat_ios plat_android plat_web plat_flutter plat_cpp plat_unity

Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) is a cross-platform messaging solution that lets you reliably send messages at no cost. Using FCM , you can notify a client app that new email or other data is available to sync. You can send notification messages to drive user re-engagement and retention. For use cases such as instant messaging, a message can transfer a payload of up to 4096 bytes to a client app. Using, you can notify a client app that new email or other data is available to sync. You can send notification messages to drive user re-engagement and retention. For use cases such as instant messaging, a message can transfer a payload of up to 4096 bytes to a client app.

Key capabilities

Send notification messages or data messages Send notification messages that are displayed to your user. Or send data messages and determine completely what happens in your application code. See Message types. Versatile message targeting Distribute messages to your client app in any of 3 ways—to single devices, to groups of devices, or to devices subscribed to topics.

How does it work?

An FCM implementation includes two main components for sending and receiving:

A trusted environment such as Cloud Functions for Firebase or an app server on which to build, target, and send messages. An Apple, Android, or web (JavaScript) client app that receives messages via the corresponding platform-specific transport service.

You can send messages via the Firebase Admin SDK or the FCM server protocol. You can use the Notifications composer for testing and to send marketing or engagement messages using powerful built-in targeting and analytics or custom imported segments.

See the architectural overview for more detail and important information about the components of FCM.